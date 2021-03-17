Two dead after triple shooting in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with more details from police, including where the shooting happened.

ST. LOUIS — Two young men were killed in a triple shooting in north St. Louis on Tuesday.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of North Ninth and Warren streets. There, they found three shooting victims.

Two young men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages have not been released, as of Wednesday morning. A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The two who died were found in a car, and detectives were trying to determine where the shooting took place, police said.

Police on Wednesday said the shooting apparently happened about a block south, on the other side of Interstate 70, in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street.

The bodies were found in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. The block of Montgomery where they were shot, police said, was the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

