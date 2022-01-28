Two dead after vehicle smashes into south St. Louis Schnucks

Updated Friday night to note that both people involved in the crash died

ST. LOUIS — A vehicle rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into a south city Schnucks store on Friday, police said. Just a few hours later, they said that the vehicle's driver and passenger had both died.

Kelly Wileman had stopped at the store at 1020 Loughborough Avenue to buy some cough drops and milk after work around 3 p.m.

As he left the store, Wileman said he watched a car speed past the Schnucks north toward Loughborough, stop, turn around and drive back south toward a Lowe's, hitting a concrete post and flipping the vehicle right outside the Schnucks entrance where Wileman stood.

Wileman said he and a security officer rushed to the car and smashed the windows to try to free the driver and a female passenger, but they were unconscious, he said.

St. Louis firefighters arrived minutes later and worked to free the man and the woman. They were initially reported to be in critical condition, officials said. But Friday night, police said that both people in the vehicle had died.

No other details were available, including the cause of the crash.

