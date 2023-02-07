UPDATED at 7:30 p.m. with names of the two men who died

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two men died and one was critically hurt in a house fire Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and a bystander who tried to help his friends escape suffered minor burns to his hands.

The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of North 45th Street, off of Grand Street.

St. Clair Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the two men who died as Larry Wetzel, 82, and Bob Tierce, 78.

Wetzel, Tierce and a third man lived at the home. Tierce was found dead in the home; Wetzel was rescued from the home but died later at a hospital. The third man, who was critically hurt, has not been identified.

When the first fire crews arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof near the front of the home. The three occupants were in the back of the house, which was full of smoke. Firefighters pulled two to safety, but Tierce was trapped there and died.

Sharon Davis, assistant chief of the Camp Jackson Fire Department, said the state fire marshal's office is investigating what started the fire.

The property is located in what used to be Alorton. In May 2021, Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to become Cahokia Heights. Several fire departments helped put out the two-alarm fire.