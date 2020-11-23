 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two dead in I-55 crash involving tractor-trailer near Pevely
0 comments

Two dead in I-55 crash involving tractor-trailer near Pevely

{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people died Monday afternoon in an interstate crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

About 1:45 p.m., a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 55 drove through a median with cable barriers about a quarter-mile north of Highway Z near Pevely, Missouri, and struck at least two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the highway, Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the highway patrol said.

State troopers closed the interstate after the crash and were investigating. Authorities were urging drivers to find alternate routes.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports