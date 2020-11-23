Two dead in I-55 crash involving tractor-trailer near Pevely

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people died Monday afternoon in an interstate crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least two other vehicles in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

About 1:45 p.m., a tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 55 drove through a median with cable barriers about a quarter-mile north of Highway Z near Pevely, Missouri, and struck at least two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the highway, Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the highway patrol said.

State troopers closed the interstate after the crash and were investigating. Authorities were urging drivers to find alternate routes.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

