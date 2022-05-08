Two dead in separate shootings in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead following separate shootings in north St. Louis overnight Saturday, according to St. Louis police.
The first happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, in the city's Academy neighborhood. A man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died. A woman was also shot in the foot and is expected to recover, police said.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Marcus and Labadie avenues, near the boundary between Kingsway East and the Greater Ville. A man had been shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating both deaths.