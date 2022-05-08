 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two dead in separate shootings in north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Two men are dead following separate shootings in north St. Louis overnight Saturday, according to St. Louis police.

The first happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, in the city's Academy neighborhood. A man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died. A woman was also shot in the foot and is expected to recover, police said.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Marcus and Labadie avenues, near the boundary between Kingsway East and the Greater Ville. A man had been shot and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating both deaths.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News