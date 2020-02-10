Two dead in shooting in St. Francois County

BONNE TERRE — The St. Francois County coroner's office said two people were fatally shot early Monday morning.
Jason Coplin, an assistant to the coroner, said the case might be a murder-suicide. No one from the sheriff's office was immediately available.
The shooting call was about 6 a.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive, near Lake Primrose and the Lake Timberline area of St. Francois County.
Check back for updates.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
