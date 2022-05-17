Two dead in south St. Louis County after fatal shooting blamed on domestic altercation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man killed a woman as part of a domestic dispute on Tuesday in the Fenton area, then fled the scene and later fatally shot himself, police said.

St. Louis County police responded to a report of shots fired near the 1200 block of North Highway Drive around 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, a man in a white Chevrolet Impala fired shots at them and then fled, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle for about 10 minutes, Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a statement. The pursuit ended at Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road, where the man fatally shot himself, Panus said.

At the first scene, in a parking lot near the entrance of the St. Louis College of Health Careers, officers found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene, Panus said.

The shooting appears to be the result of a domestic altercation, Panus said. Police did not release the names of the man or woman, but said the investigation is continuing.

No officers were hit by gunfire, but one was injured when his window was shot by the man and he was struck by glass, Panus said. He was treated at the scene.

