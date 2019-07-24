ST. LOUIS — Police found two people shot dead on Wednesday inside a home in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Officers received a call just after 1:30 p.m. to a single story apartment building in the 2600 block of Dalton Avenue and found the bodies of a man in his mid-40s and a woman in her mid-30s.
The medical examiner and homicide detectives responded.
Capt. Shawn Dace said police were investigating the shootings as a double-homicide, but have not yet identified a suspect. Dace said the dead man lived in the building.
The building is owned by a couple in St. Charles, according to city property records.
A law enforcement source said there have been arrests of the occupants there on drug-related offenses, and that evidence found at the scene suggested a drug deal could have been in progress at the time of the shooting.
Multiple neighbors said the apartments have long been a problem on a street otherwise filled with families.
Neighbor Natalie Collora, who lived across the street, said she has filed multiple nuisance complaints about the property regarding noise, animal issues, and its residents' odd hours.
Christine Byers of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.