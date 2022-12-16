Two dead, including gunman, after he waved gun at people in St. Louis park

Two men died in a double shooting Thursday after one of them apparently began waving a gun at people in St. Louis Square Park, authorities said.

Police found Mario Martinez, 32, dead on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Broadway shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Another man was found dead inside a nearby apartment. His name hasn't been released, but police identified him as the suspect in the death of Martinez.

A large crowd gathered at the crime scene in the city's Patch neighborhood and police issued an "officer in need of aid" call summoning backup. No officers were injured at the scene or involved in the shooting, police said.

A 39-year-old man told police he had seen the suspect shoot Martinez. The witness struggled with the suspect over the gun as he tried to intervene and help Martinez.

The suspect struck the witness in the eye with the firearm, police said.

The suspect then ran into an apartment, where a 19-year-old man shot the suspect, police said. The teenager told officers he feared for his life and shot the suspect.

Authorities said investigators are still trying to find out what why Martinez being shot. The suspect had been spotted waving gun at people in the park along South Broadway. Martinez lived in the 800 block of Wachtel Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Thursday's double killing brings to at least eight the number of people slain in the city of St. Louis in the last six days. Four people were killed Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

