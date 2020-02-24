You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two dead including gunman at Maryland Heights Community Center
0 comments
featured

Two dead including gunman at Maryland Heights Community Center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A gunman walked into the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night and began shooting, a witness said. 

Maya Furr, 20, a lifeguard who was standing nearby, said she saw the man enter the center and fire multiple shots.  She said she believed a woman who works at the center was fatally shot. She said a police officer shot and killed the man with the gun. 

The city issued a statement to residents saying "details will be forthcoming" and that the community center would be closed until further notice. 

Check back for updates on this breaking story. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports