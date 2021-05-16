Two dead, three children injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two adults were killed and three children were hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Highway A east of Pioneer Road on Saturday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Andrew J. Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, and Karen S. Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro were the drivers of the two vehicles and were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two children in Sanchez's car, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and a 7-year-old girl in Crouse's car was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred east of Hillsboro on Highway A. Sanchez was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound, and Crouse was driving a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander westbound. Both vehicles crossed over the center line, according to the highway patrol, and struck each other head on.

