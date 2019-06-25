ST. LOUIS • A violent 15 hours across St. Louis has left two gunshot victims dead and at least three others critically hurt.
Four other shooting victims were hospitalized but stable.
Police have not said if the shootings — eight, in all — were in any way connected. Police said they don't know who the culprits are in any of the attacks.
Between noon Monday and 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis police reported eight shootings. One was in north St. Louis, three were in south St. Louis and four were in the central corridor.
The first of the two homicide victims is a woman found shot to death on a parking lot behind the Bissel Mansion Restaurant and Dinner Theater, 4426 Randall Place. Police don't know who the woman is. They have no suspects.
The second homicide was about 11 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue. The victim was Antwan Oglesby, 39, who lived in that block of Labadie. Police say Oglesby was found dead on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times. Police have no suspects.
Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The three shootings that left victims in critical condition were:
• At 3:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 44000 block of Cupples Place. A 15-year-old boy was found in the street there. He had been shot. Because he was critical and unstable, homicide detectives are handling the case.
• At 7:35 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old man was followed home by two teenagers who fired shots at him as he entered his home. He was critically injured, in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue.
• At 9 p.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was shot at New Light Chop Suey, 4004 West Florissant Avenue. Police say a woman was offended by a compliment the victim gave her; she called a man to complain, and he showed up with a gun and shot the victim, police say. The victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.
Police don't know who fired the shots.
Check back for updates. This is a breaking story.