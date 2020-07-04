Two deadly shootings Saturday in St. Louis among city's six killings in 36 hours

UPDATED at 12:20 p.m. with another homicide in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday morning are investigating two homicides — among six killings in the city over the past 36 hours.

About 11:30 a.m., police were called to the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a man with gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

About an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot in the 600 block of Bittner Street, police said. The man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. No other details were immediately available.

The homicides were among several in St. Louis and St. Louis County over the previous 36 hours.

About 8:10 p.m. Friday, Kevon Watson, 17, was shot and killed Friday evening in the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood, police say. Police said Watson's address was in the 4900 block of Fountain Avenue.

Bander Abdel-Majed, 18, of the 1600 block of Centenary Court, was shot about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard near the city's Fairground Park, police said. He died later at a hospital.