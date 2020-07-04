Two deadly shootings Saturday in St. Louis among six city killings in 36 hours

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. with additional details.
ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday were investigating two homicides that were among six killings in the city over the prior 36 hours.
About 11:30 a.m., police were called to the 4600 block of South Spring Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man, 42, was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said a suspect was in custody.
About an hour earlier, a man in his 20s was found fatally shot in the 600 block of Bittner Street, police said. The man was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. No other details were immediately available.
About 8:10 p.m. Friday, Kevon Watson, 17, was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood, police say. Police said Watson's address was in the 4900 block of Fountain Avenue.
Bander Abdel-Majed, 18, of the 1600 block of Centenary Court, was shot about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard near the city's Fairground Park, police said. He died later at a hospital.
Shortly after noon Friday, a man was fatally shot inside the Quick Shop Market at 4478 Natural Bridge Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. The man has not been identified by authorities.
A shooting late Thursday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood left one man dead. Police said the unidentified man was found fatally shot about 11:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Turner Avenue. Police said he had been involved in a vehicle crash.
In St. Louis County, police have arrested a man in a deadly shooting about 12:50 a.m. Friday. Damontay Pugh, 17, was charged Friday with killing Demetrius Simpson, 41, in the 7200 block of Emma Avenue in Jennings.
In June, there were at least 28 homicides in St. Louis, according to crime data compiled by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
