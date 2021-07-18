 Skip to main content
Two die in early morning collision on I-70
ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed early Sunday after their vehicle crashed into a tow truck and then was hit by another vehicle on westbound Interstate 70, police said. 

Police said one vehicle struck a tow truck that was on the side of the highway, spun out of control and another vehicle hit is. Both caught on fire. The accident happened about 4:15 a.m.

St. Louis Fire Department pulled two men from the first vehicle. The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. 

Occupants of the other vehicle fled from the vehicle and were picked up by unknown persons, police said.

An accident reconstruction team was handling the investigation. 

