Two die in early morning collision on I-70

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed early Sunday after their vehicle crashed into a tow truck and then was hit by another vehicle on westbound Interstate 70, police said.

Police said one vehicle struck a tow truck that was on the side of the highway, spun out of control and another vehicle hit is. Both caught on fire. The accident happened about 4:15 a.m.

St. Louis Fire Department pulled two men from the first vehicle. The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Occupants of the other vehicle fled from the vehicle and were picked up by unknown persons, police said.

An accident reconstruction team was handling the investigation.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.