Two die in early morning collision on I-70

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed early Sunday after their vehicle crashed into a tow truck and then was hit by another vehicle on westbound Interstate 70, police said.
Police said one vehicle struck a tow truck that was on the side of the highway, spun out of control and another vehicle hit is. Both caught on fire. The accident happened about 4:15 a.m.
St. Louis Fire Department pulled two men from the first vehicle. The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Occupants of the other vehicle fled from the vehicle and were picked up by unknown persons, police said.
An accident reconstruction team was handling the investigation.
