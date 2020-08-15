You are the owner of this article.
Two die in Richmond Heights crash
RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Two people died Friday night in a fatal vehicle accident in Richmond Heights, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., a vehicle heading east on Clayton Road left the roadway and hit a medical building at 6744 Clayton Road, at the intersection with Big Bend Road, Richmond Heights police said on Twitter. 

Police said two people died in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

The vehicle appears to have gone airborne, smashed through a metal railing and damaged the building's facade. 

