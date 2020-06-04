Two dogs die in hot car while owner was in dog-training facility near High Ridge

HIGH RIDGE — Two dogs died in a hot car Wednesday afternoon while their owner was inside the Tom Rose dog-training center listening to a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer, the facility's founder said Thursday.
"She had cranked up the AC as high as it would go, believing there would be no problem," Rose told the Post-Dispatch. "The car quit running and she didn't get there in time."
Rose said the dogs, a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd, were dead when she found them. He estimates the lecture was about 90 minutes and ran longer than expected, and that the dogs were found dead in the afternoon, around 3 or 4 p.m. The National Weather Service said the air temperature outdoors would have been in the low 90s in the region in the afternoon.
Rose said they think the car may have run out of gas during the wait.
"It was just a terrible accident," Rose said. "The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It's a horrible thing, and she was so upset."
Rose said police weren't notified. He said, "There was no reason to notify the police. There was no negligence involved. Just a very unfortunate accident."
The training center near High Ridge is in unincorporated Jefferson County, at animal control division also wasn't alerted to the incident. Rose said he didn't know the age of the dogs and said they had not been in the care of the training staff.
Rose runs The Tom Rose School for professional dog trainers at 6701 Antire Road. He said he has been in the business 40 years and that what happened Wednesday was tragic and rare. He recalls a similar death about 25 years ago. In that case, a dog was left a in car while its owner was inside talking to training staff. In that case, the owner went outside to find the dog in distress; staff members tried to help the dog by hosing it down with water but it died.
"Police officers do this all the time," Rose said. When officers with a police canine come to the training center, Rose said he or his staff have asked the officers, "Why don't you bring the dogs in? It's hot out." But the officers routinely say, "Don't worry about it. We've got the air conditioning on. It's standard practice," Rose said.
The high temperature Wednesday, 93 degrees, was the warmest it's been in the St. Louis region all year, according to the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
Experts who study heat-related deaths inside cars warn that a car's interior can heat up quickly in a matter of minutes. No one at the scene Wednesday took a temperature reading inside the car, something police investigators normally would do; and it's unclear how long the car had been without air conditioning, Rose said. The woman's car may have been in part shade, he said.
According to previous articles about heat-related deaths in cars, the average temperature inside a car is 19 degrees higher than the outside air temperature after about 10 minutes. After another 10 minutes, it goes up 10 more degrees, experts say.
