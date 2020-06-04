Two dogs die in hot car while owner was in dog-training facility near High Ridge

HIGH RIDGE — Two dogs died in a hot car Wednesday afternoon while their owner was inside the Tom Rose dog-training center listening to a lecture on how to become a paid dog trainer, the facility's founder said Thursday.

"She had cranked up the AC as high as it would go, believing there would be no problem," Rose told the Post-Dispatch. "The car quit running and she didn't get there in time."

Rose said the dogs, a Labrador retriever and a German shepherd, were dead when she found them. He estimates the lecture was about 90 minutes and ran longer than expected, and that the dogs were found dead in the afternoon, around 3 or 4 p.m. The National Weather Service said the air temperature outdoors would have been in the low 90s in the region in the afternoon.

Rose said they think the car may have run out of gas during the wait.

"It was just a terrible accident," Rose said. "The owner of the dogs was incoherent. It's a horrible thing, and she was so upset."

Rose said police weren't notified. He said, "There was no reason to notify the police. There was no negligence involved. Just a very unfortunate accident."