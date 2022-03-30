Two drivers charged in St. Charles County in deadly road rage crash, authorities say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two men have been charged in connection with a woman's death that authorities believe resulted from a road rage altercation on U.S. Highway 61.

The St. Charles County prosecuting attorney on Wednesday charged Daniel Glennon Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, and Joseph Faupel, 63, of Troy, Missouri, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Multiple witnesses told authorities that Loeffler and Faupel, who were in separate vehicles, were driving recklessly in an apparent road rage incident around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Highway 61, according to a statement from the prosecuting attorney's office.

Faupel, who was driving a Dodge Charger, was using the far right turn lane for Highway W in an attempt to pass Loeffler, who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, authorities said. When Loeffler sped up to prevent Faupel from passing, Faupel veered hard to the left, hitting Loeffler's vehicle, according to the prosecutor's statement.

Loeffler then lost control of his vehicle, which struck a Honda CRV in the lane to his left, the Missouri Highway Patrol said in its report on the crash.

The Honda CRV veered off the road, striking a telephone pole and flipping over. A 69-year-old female passenger in the CRV was killed and the driver, 70, suffered serious injuries, the highway patrol report said.

The passenger who died was identified as Patricia Brummel of Moscow Mills, the highway patrol report said. Everyone in the three vehicles was wearing a seat belt.

Loeffler and Faupel were in custody at the St. Charles County Department of Correction as of Wednesday afternoon. Bail was set for each of them at $50,000, cash only.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.