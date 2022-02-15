Two East St. Louis teens accused of 3 area carjackings

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two teens from East St. Louis have been accused of three carjackings in St. Louis and the Metro East last summer, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Armon R. Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, were charged in a superseding indictment last month with carjacking conspiracy, carjacking, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. Simpson on Monday was ordered held in jail until trial. Burgess was already being held in jail.

The indictment says the pair, along with others, stole a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer at gunpoint on July 12 and a 2014 Cadillac ATS on Aug. 5. No location for the crime was listed in the indictment.

At 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, Burgess and Simpson took a 2020 BMW 228i at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis, near 18th Street and Washington Avenue, charging documents say. Passengers also had their personal belongings stolen.

Burgess was charged in August in a criminal complaint that did not name his alleged co-conspirators.

It said later on Aug. 5, they shot a 35-year-old man at 1235 McCasland Avenue in the John DeShields Apartments in East St. Louis, in retaliation for an "earlier offense," although Burgess told police that he only fired in the air.

