Two ex-Flordell Hills officials charged with embezzling $663,000 from city

ST. LOUIS — Two former Flordell Hills city officials were indicted Wednesday on federal charges of embezzling $663,000 over six years, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis said a grand jury indicted Maureen Woodson, a former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, a former assistant city clerk, on charges of wire and mail fraud. The women are accused of stealing the city's money between February 2016 and April.

The women could not immediately be reached for comment. City Attorney Jeff Duke also could not be reached.

Flordell Hills is a small city in north St. Louis County with a population of about 800 on a dozen streets in less than a square mile, sandwiched between Country Club Hills and Jennings.

The two women wrote more than 600 checks to themselves for $531,000 without the knowledge of Flordell Hills' elected leaders, federal authorities said. They forged the signatures of the mayor and treasurer on the checks, and gambled the money at casinos or used it for personal expenses.

Woodson and Thompson also used more than $130,000 in city money for personal expenses at stores, for entertainment, restaurants, rent and taxes, authorities said. They used Flordell Hills bank checks to pay bills or used wire transfers of the city's money.

“The amount of money at issue in this case is stunning, particularly from a small city with so many residents below the poverty line,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said in a news release. “The loss of this money meant the city could sometimes not pay their bills,” she added.

Woodson was hired in 2010 and Thompson in 2012, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They were fired in May.

A search of the Missouri auditor's archives show no record of an audit of the city since at least 1999.

Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull contributed to this report.