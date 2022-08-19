Two ex-Flordell Hills officials plead not guilty of embezzling $663,000 from city

ST. LOUIS — Two former Flordell Hills city officials pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of embezzling $663,000 over six years, officials said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce allowed Donna Thompson, 75, and Maureen Woodson, 68, to be released on their own recognizance.

Thompson, a former assistant clerk, and Woodson, a former city clerk, were fired in May after the city and its bank discovered the missing money and the FBI began investigating.

Flordell Hills is a small city in north St. Louis County with a population of about 800 on a dozen streets in less than a square mile, sandwiched between Country Club Hills and Jennings.

A grand jury Wednesday indicted the women on charges of wire and mail fraud. They are accused of taking the money between February 2016 and April 2022 — without the knowledge of the city's elected leaders — and gambling it at area casinos or spending it on personal expenses, rent and taxes.

They are accused of writing checks on the Flordell Hills bank account totaling $531,000 or conducting wire transfers to themselves. They are also charged with using more than $130,000 in city money for personal expenses at stores, for entertainment, restaurants, rent and taxes.

Thompson and Woodson live together in Florissant; the judge ordered them to refrain from gambling and put themselves on an exclusion list from all casinos in Missouri and Illinois.

Woodson's lawyer Dan Juengel and Thompson's lawyer Steve Williams each said Friday that their clients are "entitled to the presumption of innocence" and that they will be investigating the government's evidence against the women.

Flordell Hills Mayor Joseph Noeth said this week that he feels betrayed by the former employees; he acknowledged the city should have kept closer tabs on city finances.