Two face charges in fatal shooting in Wellston

WELLSTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have accused two men of using assault rifles to fatally shoot a man in Wellston earlier this month.

Charging documents released Monday say the men on Aug. 8 used an AR-15 rifle to shoot into a white Volkswagen Tiguan being driven by Babacar Dia, striking Dia in the back of the head. Dia crashed his vehicle and died at a hospital.

The shooting occurred at 6425 Etzel Ave., at the intersection with Robert L. Powell Place in Wellston, where police found "numerous" shell casings. They also obtained surveillance video that showed the Tiguan driving north on Robert L. Powell Place, then reversing toward a nearby business. Two men were on the parking lot of the business, shooting in the direction of the SUV.

A silver Cadillac belonging to a man identified by authorities as Demarcus Pierce was also on the lot, and police later spotted an AR-15 in the vehicle, the charges say. Pierce "admitted to blindly firing gunshots in the direction of the white Volkswagen," the charging documents say, and said another man, Corleone Thomas, also fired shots.