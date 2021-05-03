Two firefighters hurt in fire in Lafayette Square neighborhood of St. Louis

St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Family members and neighbors tend to Anita Pierce Kennebrew, who escaped a fire in her bedroom with the help of her husband David in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square Monday, May 3, 2021. "She saw flames going up her wall and yelled David, David," said husband David Kennebrew who helped her escape from their burning apartment. Kennebrew said one of three pets in the apartment, a dog, escaped. He said the other two, a cat and a dog, died upstairs. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis firefighters work in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A man carried his wife out of a burning two-story apartment building in a fire that injured two St. Louis firefighters Monday morning in the Lafayette Square neighborhood.
Neither firefighter suffered life-threatening injuries. One had minor burns to a leg and the other had a serious eye injury, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. They were taken to a hospital.
The fire department got a report about 7 a.m. for smoke in the area. They found the fire at 1632 18th Street, a four-unit brick structure.
David Kennebrew carried his wife Anita Pierce Kennebrew to safety. She had screamed for him as she saw flames going up her bedroom wall, Mosby said.
One of the family's dogs got out safely. Another dog and a cat died in the fire.
It was immediately clear how the fire started.
Flames spread through the roof, Mosby said. The fire was confined to the Kennebrews' unit, Mosby said. One of the four apartments was vacant and residents got out of the others. The apartment next to the Kennebrews' unit had smoke damage, and one below had heavy smoke and water damage, Mosby said.
Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Police said one of the suspects was angry over his recent termination from the restaurant.
1 of 5
St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Family members and neighbors tend to Anita Pierce Kennebrew, who escaped a fire in her bedroom with the help of her husband David in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square Monday, May 3, 2021. "She saw flames going up her wall and yelled David, David," said husband David Kennebrew who helped her escape from their burning apartment. Kennebrew said one of three pets in the apartment, a dog, escaped. He said the other two, a cat and a dog, died upstairs. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighters work in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 1600 block of 18th Street in Lafayette Square where a fire gutted one apartment and damaged three others on Monday, May 3, 2021. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze - one with a minor injury and another with a more serious eye injury, according to Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. All occupants of the building escaped. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com