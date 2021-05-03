Two firefighters hurt in fire in Lafayette Square neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man carried his wife out of a burning two-story apartment building in a fire that injured two St. Louis firefighters Monday morning in the Lafayette Square neighborhood.

Neither firefighter suffered life-threatening injuries. One had minor burns to a leg and the other had a serious eye injury, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. They were taken to a hospital.

The fire department got a report about 7 a.m. for smoke in the area. They found the fire at 1632 18th Street, a four-unit brick structure.

David Kennebrew carried his wife Anita Pierce Kennebrew to safety. She had screamed for him as she saw flames going up her bedroom wall, Mosby said.

One of the family's dogs got out safely. Another dog and a cat died in the fire.

It was immediately clear how the fire started.

Flames spread through the roof, Mosby said. The fire was confined to the Kennebrews' unit, Mosby said. One of the four apartments was vacant and residents got out of the others. The apartment next to the Kennebrews' unit had smoke damage, and one below had heavy smoke and water damage, Mosby said.

Robert Cohen of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.