Fire trucks at scene of fire on Tara Lane

Firefighters at a home in the 8500 block of Tara Lane on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 2:45 p.m. with news of a second injury.

ST. LOUIS − A firefighter was briefly trapped in a fire in the 8500 block of Tara Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The fire at the small brick home started about 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the fire was in the basement. 

A second alarm was called when a firefighter was trapped in the basement while trying to put the fire out.

The firefighter was rescued; he suffered burns  and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Another firefighter was also injured; those injuries were not life-threatening, said Capt. Leon Whitener.

"We're still early in this" to determine what caused the fire, Whitener said.

By 2:15 p.m., three hook-and-ladder firetrucks were still at the home, but the fire appeared to be extinguished as snow fell.  

The person who lived at the home was not injured.

