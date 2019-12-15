Updated at 2:45 p.m. with news of a second injury.
ST. LOUIS − A firefighter was briefly trapped in a fire in the 8500 block of Tara Lane on Sunday afternoon.
The fire at the small brick home started about 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the fire was in the basement.
A second alarm was called when a firefighter was trapped in the basement while trying to put the fire out.
The firefighter was rescued; he suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Another firefighter was also injured; those injuries were not life-threatening, said Capt. Leon Whitener.
"We're still early in this" to determine what caused the fire, Whitener said.
By 2:15 p.m., three hook-and-ladder firetrucks were still at the home, but the fire appeared to be extinguished as snow fell.
The person who lived at the home was not injured.