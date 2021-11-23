Two firefighters injured near site of chemical leak in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two firefighters and another person were injured at the site of a chemical leak Tuesday morning.

The leak was at Paulo, a thermal processing plant at 5711 West Park Avenue.

The firefighters were called there about 8 a.m. with a hazardous-materials team after a reported ammonia leak. They were trying to shut off the valve.

"They got into the fumes," said Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

One firefighter suffered burns on his legs from the vapors, and the other firefighter was burned on his ears.

The chief said the firefighters' injuries were minor. Another person, a man Jenkerson referred to as a civilian, suffered minor inhalation injuries.

A Post-Dispatch photographer saw the two firefighters taken away in an ambulance. They were able to walk to the ambulance for treatment, and hosed off and stripped of their gear.

The neighborhood, known as Cheltenham, wasn't evacuated, just the business. Jenkerson said crews went door-to-door in the neighborhood and told residents to stay inside as the fumes dissipated.

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

