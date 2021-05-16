Two firefighters injured when building partially collapsed Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — Two firefighters were injured Sunday when a building on fire partially collapsed, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

One of the firefighters was treated at a local hospital and released before 11 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Garon Mosby, public information officer for the department.

"It took a great effort to ... lift the roof just enough to free him," Mosby said. The firefighter is "a little bruised and going to be a little sore."

The other was treated and didn't need to be taken to a hospital.

Firefighters were checking whether anyone was inside the vacant home in the 4100 block of Kennerly when a wall collapsed on the front porch, said Mosby.

A video posted to Twitter at 7 a.m., after the wall collapsed, showed fire coming through the roof of the building, and an aerial hose spraying through the front window.

Mosby said the cause of the fire is uncertain.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.