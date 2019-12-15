Updated at 4:30 p.m. with comments from the homeowner.
ST. LOUIS− A firefighter was burned while briefly trapped in a fire Sunday afternoon in the North Pointe neighborhood, an official said.
He was responding to a house fire in the 8500 block of Tara Lane that broke out around 1:30 p.m., likely in the basement. A second alarm was called out when the firefighter was trapped.
The firefighter was rescued but suffered burns, said a battalion chief on site. A second firefighter sustained minor injuries and declined treatment.
"We're still early in this" to determine what caused the fire and the extent of any injuries, Fire Capt. Leon Whitener said from the snowy scene.
By 2:15 p.m., three hook-and-ladder firetrucks were still at the small brick home, with several more trucks on nearby streets, but the fire appeared to be extinguished.
Era Coates, 49, a service representative for AT&T, said she'd lived in the home 14 years. Other than a bump on the head, she escaped the fire unharmed.
She said in an interview that she awoke from a nap early Sunday afternoon and smelled smoke that led her to the basement. She said a small fire was burning near the water heater. She couldn't get a fire extinguisher to work.
The basement walls were covered in wood paneling.
“It caught fire quickly,” said Coates.
As smoke filled the main floor, she rushed to find her pit bull.
“I could not get him out from under the bed,” she said. “It got real smokey, and that's when I ran into the wall.”
She made it to the front door, as a neighbor yelled for her to get out and crawl if she had to.
Her dog, named T.I., died in the fire.