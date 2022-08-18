Two found dead in vehicle in north St. Louis had been shot, police say

The two people found dead in a car Wednesday evening in north St. Louis had been shot, police said.
Police described both victims as male but did not release their names or ages.
They were discovered about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle near Garfield and North Newstead avenues, in the city's Ville neighborhood.
Each had been shot more than once.
Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today