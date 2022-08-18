 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two found dead in vehicle in north St. Louis had been shot, police say

The two people found dead in a car Wednesday evening in north St. Louis had been shot, police said.

Police described both victims as male but did not release their names or ages.

They were discovered about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle near Garfield and North Newstead avenues, in the city's Ville neighborhood.

Each had been shot more than once.

Check back for updates.

