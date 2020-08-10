You are the owner of this article.
Two found dead with gunshot wounds in SUV in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — Two people were found fatally shot early Monday in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police said.

A man and woman were found dead inside a SUV in the 1800 block of Division Avenue around 1:30 a.m., police said. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed that both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released.

It’s not clear what prompted the shooting and police have not said if they have a suspect. There were no further details provided by police.

Illinois State Police are investigating. The East St. Louis Police Department declined to comment.

