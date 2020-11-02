Two found shot to death inside vehicle in West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The bodies of two people who had been shot were found inside a vehicle late Sunday night in St. Louis, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Bartmer Avenue. Police haven't released additional information, including any details about a suspect or motive.

The shooting scene was in the city's West End neighborhood, where statistics show that reported crime the last six months is down about 18% over the same period a year ago.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.