 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two found shot to death inside vehicle in West End neighborhood
0 comments

Two found shot to death inside vehicle in West End neighborhood

Subscribe for $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — The bodies of two people who had been shot were found inside a vehicle late Sunday night in St. Louis, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Bartmer Avenue. Police haven't released additional information, including any details about a suspect or motive.

The shooting scene was in the city's West End neighborhood, where statistics show that reported crime the last six months is down about 18% over the same period a year ago.

2020 homicide map
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports