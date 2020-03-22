Two Franklin County deputies injured in shootout

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two deputies were shot Saturday evening after trying to make a traffic stop near Interstate 44 and Highway 50.

At about 9:45 p.m., a Franklin County deputy attempted to stop a 2007 Honda CRV. The driver refused to stop and fled east along Highway AT, officers said.

The suspect pulled in a business parking lot near the Highway 100 and Interstate 44. As two deputies in separate vehicles pulled onto the parking lot, the driver got out started shooting into the deputies' cars.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the arm and the shoulder.

They returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The deputies were sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to the hospital. The suspect's condition was unknown Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control was asked to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure for the sheriff's department.

No further information about the suspect or the deputies was released.