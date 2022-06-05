 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two girls wounded in downtown St. Louis as fights lead to gunfire

ST. LOUIS — Two girls, 13 and 14, were shot and wounded about 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown St. Louis, police said.

Police said gunfire erupted as officers responded to fights among two large groups of juveniles at Chestnut and Eighth streets.

A group of juveniles scattered from the gunfire by running north on Eighth and Ninth streets, police said. Each of the girls suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh as they walked west on Chestnut Street.

Authorities took a 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy into custody; both were later released to their guardians. Police said the male teens were charged with failure to obey a lawful order.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 18, 47 children are on that list. Eight have died. Thirty-nine were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

