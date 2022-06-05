Two girls wounded in downtown St. Louis as fights lead to gunfire

ST. LOUIS — Two girls, 13 and 14, were shot and wounded about 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown St. Louis, police said.

Police said gunfire erupted as officers responded to fights among two large groups of juveniles at Chestnut and Eighth streets.

A group of juveniles scattered from the gunfire by running north on Eighth and Ninth streets, police said. Each of the girls suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh as they walked west on Chestnut Street.

Authorities took a 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy into custody; both were later released to their guardians. Police said the male teens were charged with failure to obey a lawful order.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.