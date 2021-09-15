Two gravesites, one mother's pain

BEL-NOR — Tekesha Calmese, fresh off a plane from her home state of Texas, wandered the Lake Charles Cemetery on a Saturday last month in search of the grave markers of her two children.

They were slain as adults in St. Louis shootings, three years apart. A man is awaiting trial for killing her son last year. No one has been charged in the 2017 killing of Calmese's daughter, adding to the growing number of unsolved homicides in St. Louis.

Calmese makes the trek to the cemetery off St. Charles Rock Road once a year. She used to come on the anniversary of her daughter's death. With her son also dead now, Calmese is thinking of trying to time future visits in the spring, on a date between the anniversaries of their deaths.

She was lost at first on her recent visit, not recognizing the landscape, glancing at the names on row after row of gravestones. Once she and her father, Tryan Calmese, and the children's father, Johnnie Booze, found the right spot, they held hands in a semicircle and bowed their heads to pray for 19-year-old Telisha Booze.

"Miss you, girl," the grandfather said. "You feisty."

On the night Telisha died in May 2017, men circled an apartment complex three times near Neosho Avenue in a Bevo neighborhood alley before firing shots, a witness said.