CLAYTON — Two men were found guilty of murder Friday in a 2019 Jennings drive-by shooting that left two men dead.

A St. Louis County jury found Edward Nixon, 27, of Jennings, and Cortez Caves, 26, of Black Jack, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder along with several weapons offenses Friday after 12 hours of jury deliberations spanning two days.

Nixon and Caves face mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors during the trial argued they both took part in a December 2019 shooting aimed at two vehicles on Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue near the New York Market liquor store. Trevion Berry, 24, and Byron Staples, 28, were both killed in the shooting.

Evidence during the trial included footage from multiple surveillance cameras of the gunfire, 911 calls and testimony connecting both Nixon and Caves to the shooter’s car shortly before the killings.

Testimony included Jaunice Berry, the mother of victim Trevion Berry, who described Caves and Granberry dancing with guns in their hands while playing loud music just before the shooting.

St. Louis County police Officer Stefan Nieman said not long after, he was called to New York Market liquor store to find Berry bleeding in the passenger seat of a Kia.

“I need help. I need help,” Nieman recalled Berry saying. “I’ve been shot.”

A third man originally charged in the double homicide, Matthew A. Granberry, 28, of Jennings, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in August 2022. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the case.

“I commend these 12 jurors for staying through deliberations on this tough case for 12 hard hours, with what must have been a sleepless night in the middle, to bring justice,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley said in a statement on Friday.

Victor Stefanescu of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.