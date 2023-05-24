ST. LOUIS — Two gunmen got away Tuesday night after a shootout at a Soulard gas station left one man injured.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. at the BP gas station, 2099 South Seventh Street.

The victim, identified by police as a 35-year-old man, was shot in his leg. He was stable at a hospital.

Just before the shooting, the victim had parked his car near the entrance to the gas station and went to help his girlfriend pump gas.

One of the suspects got into the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle. The victim walked toward his car, and a second suspect grabbed a rifle and began shooting at the victim, police said.

The first suspect got out of the victim's car and also started shooting at him, according to a brief police summary of the assault.

The victim shot back, and both suspects ran off. Police didn't say if they think either suspect was hit by gunfire.

Police published photos of the suspects on Wednesday morning and asked for the public's help identifying them.

They described the first suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, light complexion and long dreadlocks. They described the second suspect as a Black man, around 5-foot-9, with a medium build, dark complexion and medium-length dreadlocks.