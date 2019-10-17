ST. LOUIS — St. Louis added two new homicides to its count Thursday, with two male victims dying after being shot within four hours of each other.
Police have released few details in either crime.
At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, a male victim was shot in the 1400 block of North 13th Street. Police said the victim was shot in the arms and upper chest. He was barely conscious and barely breathing when rescuers arrived. Police said he died later at a hospital.
His name and age weren't released. The shooting was on the border of the Carr Square and Columbus Square neighborhoods, near Tucker Boulevard and Cass Avenue.
At 1:15 a.m. Thursday, near the Halls Ferry Circle in north St. Louis, a male victim died after being shot in the 1100 block of Howell Street. This crime scene was in the Baden neighborhood. Police released no information on the victim.
These deaths would bring to at least 163 the number of homicides so far this year in St. Louis. In all of 2018, there were 186 homicides.