Updated at 2:45 p.m. with more information from police and Francis Howell School District.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY • SWAT team officers responded Monday morning to a home near the intersection of Highway D and Brinkley Lane here to try to arrest suspects in a home invasion robbery, St. Charles County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Two suspects were taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Highway D, and officers remained on scene for several more hours until it was determined that no more suspects were in the area. The area was cleared by 2:40 p.m.
Police had closed Highway D between Holt Road and the 800 block of West Highway D, west of the community of New Melle, while police searched for suspects.
The home invasion robbery took place in neighboring Warren County. Officials declined to release further details.
About 40 students in a summer daycare program at Daniel Boone Elementary in New Malle were not allowed outside while police cleared the area, Francis Howell School District officials said Monday afternoon.