Two Illinois men charged with supplying teen alcohol before crash that killed Bethalto family
Candlelight vigil held for Cafazza family in Bethalto

Hundreds of people stand in the bleachers at Civic Memorial High School's football field in Bethalto on Sunday, August 15, 2021, for a candlelight vigil for three members of the Cafazza family, John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, who were killed in a crash in Madison County on Friday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

EDWARDSVILLE — Two Illinois men have been charged with providing alcohol to an 18-year-old accused in a drunken driving crash that killed a Bethalto family of three in August in Madison County.

Prosecutors on Friday charged David P. Thomae, 55, and Brandon M. McKinnon, 23, each with a felony charge of permitting a violation of the liquor control act causing death. Bail was set at $15,000 each.

They are accused of providing alcohol to Blake A. Jones of Madison County before Jones ran a stop sign at Bethalto and McCoy roads and struck a BMW carrying John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12. The Cafazzas died.

Details on how Jones was supplied alcohol were not available Saturday. 

Thomae and McKinnon could not be reached.

Jones is facing three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

