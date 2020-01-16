Two in custody after police say man used vehicle to hit officer

ST. LOUIS — A police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night when a man used a car to strike the officer, then hit a police vehicle, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were in the Fairground Park neighborhood attempting to stop the man near North Grand Boulevard and Harper Street.

The man got into his vehicle and used the vehicle to hit the officer and his marked patrol car, police said.

Police then followed the man's vehicle, and the pursuit ended with two people in custody near Shreve and West Florissant avenues.