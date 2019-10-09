ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three fathers are facing felony charges in St. Louis County in three separate incidents of infants suffering exposure to fentanyl, resulting in two deaths and one child suffering brain damage.
On Tuesday a man was charged after his 9-month-old son died from exposure to fentanyl and heroin in August.
Taylor Jordan Baumer, 20, of the 1000 block of Adworth Drive in Mehlville, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, resulting in the death of Carter Baumer. He is being held on $25,000 cash-only bail.
Officers were called to Baumer's home Aug. 15 for a sick case and found 9-month-old Carter not breathing, officials said. Officers attempted to save his life to no avail. The child was declared dead at a hospital.
Baumer admitted to bringing heroin and fentanyl into the house and using the drugs with the child present.
Another St. Louis County man was also charged Tuesday with child endangerment in the February fentanyl death of his 11-month-old daughter.
Demarco Washington, 32, of the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in the Glasgow Village area, was charged with a felony count of child endangerment in the Feb. 18 death of his 11-month-old daughter, Journey Washington.
Charges say witnesses found Journey unresponsive on a bed. She died later of what authorities said was fentanyl intoxication. Washington told a St. Louis County detective that on Feb. 18, he had lost a capsule of fentanyl in his daughter's bedroom.
Bail for Washington was set at $250,000, cash only.
Demarco Washington has a 2012 assault conviction and prior arrests on suspicion of murder, domestic assault and burglary, court records say.
In late September a St. Louis man was charged with exposing his 8-month old son to fentanyl in July, causing the child to suffer brain damage, according to felony charges.
Portis Williams, 23, of St. Louis, faces first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
The charges allege that on July 10, Williams exposed the 8-month-old boy to fentanyl, causing cardiac arrest and brain damage.
The infant had to be revived with Narcan and remains at a hospital receiving life-saving treatment.
Police were first alerted at about 8 p.m. July 10 when they noticed a car speeding off from the emergency room at Christian Northeast Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road in unincorporated St. Louis County. Charges allege police attempted to stop Williams in connection with the investigation, but he drove around the officers.
Police believe the child was exposed to the powerful opioid in north St. Louis County, in the 12300 block of Rocket Drive.
Williams was still not in custody as of late last week, officials said.