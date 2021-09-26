Two injured, one critically, in shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at Interstate 70 and Madison Street in north St. Louis on Saturday.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at I-70 and Madison Street just after 11:20 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition. Another victim, a 29-year-old man, was privately transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition, police said.

Three other people at the scene were not injured.

Due to the nature of the woman's injuries, homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

No other details were disclosed Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can call the city’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

