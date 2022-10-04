Two interstate shootings in Metro East could be linked, police say

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police are investigating two interstate shootings a week apart in the Metro East that detectives say could be linked.

The first happened early on Sept. 25 on Interstate 55 near milepost 5. The second was Sunday on the same interstate about a mile away, near milepost 6.

The motorist on Sept. 25 was shot in the leg about 12:15 a.m. by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck. It happened on southbound I-55.

The assailant fired several shots into the victim's vehicle and continued driving south on the interstate. The victim pulled to the shoulder and called for help.

Then on Sunday, just before 10 p.m., someone in a dark gray or black pickup truck fired shots at another motorist. No one was hurt. This also happened in the southbound lanes.

The vehicles and locations in both shooting are similar, police said. Witnesses are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.