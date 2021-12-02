Two Iranians indicted in St. Louis for 'cryptojacking' St. Charles company

ST. LOUIS – Two Iranian nationals were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and accused of hijacking computers to mine for cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.

Danial Jeloudar and Saeeid Safaei were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Both are believed to be living abroad, they said.

Richard Quinn, head of the St. Louis office of the FBI, said in a statement that it was the first cryptojacking case to be prosecuted in eastern Missouri. Cryptojacking involves someone taking over a computer to generate or mine cryptocurrency, which requires significant electricity and computing power.

One of the victims is a a technology company in St. Charles, prosecutors said. The hackers misrepresented themselves as members of the company and tricked the company's cloud service provider to install at least five computer servers for use by the company. The company was billed more than $760,000 for the use of the servers, prosecutors said.

Officials recommended enhanced security practices to prevent or detect computer crime, including the use two-step or two-factor authentication, audits of cloud storage and monitoring of log-ins to detect fraud early.

