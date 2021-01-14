 Skip to main content
Two juveniles arrested after 16-year-old fatally shot in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a wrecked car last weekend has died of his injuries, police said Thursday.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with his death, St. Louis County police said in a statement.

Police identified the shooting victim as Emon Saunders, of the 19000 block of Continental Drive in Spanish Lake. 

Saunders was shot in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive in Spanish Lake and was being driven to the nearby Christian Northeast Hospital on Sunday evening when the car the boy was riding in crashed on hospital property.

The boy died later Sunday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why police didn't announce his death until days later.

St. Louis County Family Courts will handle the cases of the two juvenile suspects.

Police haven't indicated what prompted the shooting.

