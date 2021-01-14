Two juveniles arrested after 16-year-old fatally shot in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a wrecked car last weekend has died of his injuries, police said Thursday.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with his death, St. Louis County police said in a statement.

Police identified the shooting victim as Emon Saunders, of the 19000 block of Continental Drive in Spanish Lake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saunders was shot in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive in Spanish Lake and was being driven to the nearby Christian Northeast Hospital on Sunday evening when the car the boy was riding in crashed on hospital property.

The boy died later Sunday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why police didn't announce his death until days later.

St. Louis County Family Courts will handle the cases of the two juvenile suspects.

Police haven't indicated what prompted the shooting.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021 News Jan. 3: Accidental shooting in Walnut Park West neighborhood A 13-year-old was apparently accidentally shot in the finger while in an alley in the 5700 block of Floy Avenue. News Jan. 9: Victim critically injured in Spanish Lake area A 16-year-old victim was in critical condition; he was found in a car at a hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.