Two juveniles arrested after off-duty St. Louis police officer shot while working security downtown

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of shooting an off-duty St. Louis police officer about midnight Sunday while he was working a second job as security downtown, authorities said.
The unidentified officer was shot in the arm near Convention Plaza and North 10th Street. He was conscious and breathing and rushed to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.
St. Louis police Major Eric Larson said the officer had been wearing plain clothes but wearing a vest marked POLICE. About midnight Sunday, the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle when two people approached him, Larson said.
"He made eye contact with the individuals, looked away, looked back, saw one of the individuals running towards him," Larson said. "The individual then began firing shots."
"The officer disengaged," Larson said, moving his vehicle to safety. The officer didn't fire any shots, Larson said. He was hit in the arm.
The injured officer broadcast the description of the suspects. An "officer-in-need-of-aid" call went out about 11:55 p.m. Sunday.
Police took two juveniles into custody. Larson said he didn't know their ages. A juvenile in Missouri is someone 16 years old or younger.
Larson said police recovered a gun, but he didn't elaborate on what kind of weapon it was.
The officer is 47 years old and has 24 years' experience. He "is expected to make a full recovery," Larson said.
Authorities didn't say what company had hired the off-duty officer to provide security; such secondary work is approved by the department.
This was the latest attack on police in St. Louis this year.
Four St. Louis police officers were wounded June 2 after being shot in a night of violence after protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The officers, all men, were shot near 16th and Olive streets. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the arm, and one was shot in the foot.
Retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn was fatally shot by looters while Dorn was protecting a pawn shop from looters during the riots, authorities said. Several men have been charged in the case after store surveillance showed them looting the store.
Just a week ago, a man driving by a gas station fired at police officers and riddled a police car with bullet holes.
The officers were at the Crown Mart gas station at 1515 North 13th Street when the gunman drove past and fired at a police vehicle. One officer suffered a shrapnel wound to the elbow. A second officer suffered a head injury when the fleeing suspect's car hit a police car. A third officer suffered a knee injury while arresting the suspect.
On July 20, an off-duty St. Louis police officer exchanged shots with a teenager who tried to carjack him. The officer was working a secondary job as security for Kutis Funeral Home on Gravois Road.
