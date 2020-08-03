Two juveniles arrested after off-duty St. Louis police officer shot while working security downtown

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of shooting an off-duty St. Louis police officer about midnight Sunday while he was working a second job as security downtown, authorities said.

The unidentified officer was shot in the arm near Convention Plaza and North 10th Street. He was conscious and breathing and rushed to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

St. Louis police Major Eric Larson said the officer had been wearing plain clothes but wearing a vest marked POLICE. About midnight Sunday, the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle when two people approached him, Larson said.

"He made eye contact with the individuals, looked away, looked back, saw one of the individuals running towards him," Larson said. "The individual then began firing shots."

"The officer disengaged," Larson said, moving his vehicle to safety. The officer didn't fire any shots, Larson said. He was hit in the arm.

The injured officer broadcast the description of the suspects. An "officer-in-need-of-aid" call went out about 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

Police took two juveniles into custody. Larson said he didn't know their ages. A juvenile in Missouri is someone 16 years old or younger.