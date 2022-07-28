Two juveniles arrested, air rifle seized after two IDOT workers shot

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Sheriff's deputies seized a high-powered air rifle and arrested two juveniles after two Illinois Department of Transportation workers were shot Wednesday while working on an overpass along Interstate 57 in Mount Vernon, Ill.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 9:15 p.m. to Dix-Irvington Road overpass, where they found one worker had been shot in the head and the other had been shot in the chest, the sheriff's department said.

The workers taken to St. Louis University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The deputies discovered where the shots came from and the department's high-risk team responded with an armored vehicle, arresting two juveniles. Upon a search of a home in the 900 block of Adams Street, they found a high-powered air rifle, which fires pellets.