Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting of Uplands Park man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis took two juveniles into custody Saturday in connection with what they say was a robbery attempt gone wrong.

The teens were being held in connection with the death of Patrick Leeper, 30, who was found shot on Wednesday at a home where he was living in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue in Uplands Park.

The Major Case Squad was searching Saturday for a third teen. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued a second-degree murder charge against Tyree Devrouax, 17, of St. Louis County. He was not in custody.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were being held in St. Louis County Juvenile Detention, according to a release from the Major Case Squad. The release did not provide details on charges against the teens.