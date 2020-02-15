Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting of Uplands Park man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis took two juveniles into custody Saturday in connection with what they say was a robbery attempt gone wrong.
The teens were being held in connection with the death of Patrick Leeper, 30, who was found shot on Wednesday at a home where he was living in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue in Uplands Park.
The Major Case Squad was searching Saturday for a third teen. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued a second-degree murder charge against Tyree Devrouax, 17, of St. Louis County. He was not in custody.
A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were being held in St. Louis County Juvenile Detention, according to a release from the Major Case Squad. The release did not provide details on charges against the teens.
Investigators seized two 9mm pistols from the shooting scene. The guns are under evaluation to determine the firearm used in the homicide, according to the release.