Two Kansas City police officers indicted in excessive force case

Officers decided to arrest Ms. Hill, according to the affidavit, but they stated she resisted arrest and was taken to the ground outside the store. Ms. Hill was taken to KCPD’s East Patrol station and she was issued citations or municipal tickets for trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit, a man passing by in his vehicle during the arrest said he saw a police officer strike a woman with a closed fist. The woman ends up on the ground and the man used a cell phone to make a video of the incident. The phone video shows Ms. Hill on her stomach with Brummett and Prichard kneeling on top of her torso, ribs, and upper back. In contrast to the officers’ statements, Brummett slams Ms. Hill’s face two times on the concrete and then he drops his knee and a portion of his body weight on her neck/right shoulder area. The officers then complete the handcuffing. Prichard is then heard saying, “[w]e tried to be easy” and “[y]ou made it this way.” Ms. Hill can be heard moaning or crying in pain and asking for help immediately after this.