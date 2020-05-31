Two killed; 14 injured in shootings since Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in a car and died early Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported several other shootings with injuries since Saturday afternoon.

The two men who were shot and killed were found about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North 10th Street. That block is just south of St. Louis Avenue in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said the two men were in their late teens or early 20s; both had been shot several times.

Officers reported these incidents with injured victims:

• At 3 p.m. Saturday, a victim was shot in the ankle after an argument in the 1400 block of Chouteau. That street is the border of the Near Southside and Downtown West neighborhoods.

• At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, a teenage victim was shot in the 5800 block of Etzel; he was conscious and breathing. That block is in the West End neighborhood.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Florissant. Police said a suspect was in custody.

• 8:40 p.m. Saturday, a teenage boy was shot in the arm and in the buttocks; he was in stable condition at a hospital. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Pine Street in the Downtown West neighborhood.