Two killed; 17 injured in shootings since Saturday afternoon

• 8:40 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and in the buttocks while walking; he was in stable condition at a hospital. The shooting happened in the 200 block of North 15th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood.

• 10:37 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg near Louisiana Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police said the woman was in a car driving east on Potomac when it passed someone who began firing at it. The woman was hit, and a 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her leg as well. A 23-year-old man and a 1-month-old in the car were not injured.

• 11:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 2400 block of Bacon Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers said the two were conscious and breathing. The men, a 44-year-old and a 30-year-old were on a back porch when a man approached and shot them.

• At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5300 block of Wabada when a car passed by, and someone fired several shots. The man was grazed in the back despite going back into the home when the shots were fired.