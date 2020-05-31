Two killed; 17 injured in shootings since Saturday afternoon

Updated at 1:15 p.m. with more details from police reports.
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in a car and died early Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported several other shootings with injuries since Saturday afternoon.
The two men who were shot and killed were found about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of North 10th Street. That block is just south of St. Louis Avenue in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
Police said one man was an unidentified 23-year-old, the other was Willie Johnson, 25, of the 4200 block of Clay. Both men were shot several times.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Officers reported these incidents with injured victims:
• At 3 p.m. Saturday, a victim was shot in the ankle after an argument in the 1400 block of Chouteau. That street is the border of the Near Southside and Downtown West neighborhoods.
• At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, a teenage victim was shot in the 5800 block of Etzel; he was conscious and breathing. That block is in the West End neighborhood.
• At 7:48 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old was shot in the chest at a bar in the 2200 block of North Florissant. SWAT officers chased the suspect's car and arrested him, officers said.
• 8:40 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and in the buttocks while walking; he was in stable condition at a hospital. The shooting happened in the 200 block of North 15th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood.
• 10:37 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg near Louisiana Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Police said the woman was in a car driving east on Potomac when it passed someone who began firing at it. The woman was hit, and a 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her leg as well. A 23-year-old man and a 1-month-old in the car were not injured.
• 11:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 2400 block of Bacon Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers said the two were conscious and breathing. The men, a 44-year-old and a 30-year-old were on a back porch when a man approached and shot them.
• At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5300 block of Wabada when a car passed by, and someone fired several shots. The man was grazed in the back despite going back into the home when the shots were fired.
• 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a group of people were partying near North 17th Street and Delmar Boulevard when a party bus drove by, and several occupants fired into the crowd. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm and foot; a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and in critical condition, and a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg. The shooting happened in the Downtown West neighborhood. Police said none of the victims were teenagers, as originally reported.
• 2:37 a.m. Sunday, a group of people were caught in crossfire between other groups arguing on the riverfront at Leonor K. Sullivan and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the "upper body," and was in critical condition in a hospital. Another woman, 24, was shot in the stomach, leg and arm, and was also in critical condition. She was driving to Tucker and Convention after the shooting, then was taken to a hospital. About an hour after the incident, a 29-year-old man went to a hospital with a wound to his hand.
• 3:12 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was asking people in parked cars for cigarettes at the northwest corner of North Tucker Boulevard and Convention Plaza. The driver of a car became angry with him, and several people from the car followed the man as he tried to walk away, throwing him to the ground before returning to the car and then shooting at him. The man was hit in the right leg. The shooting happened downtown.
• At 1:04 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old was shot in the leg in the 3100 block of Nebraska.
Earlier Saturday, one person was killed in a shooting that injured another victim. On Friday, police in the city and county responded to eight shootings in less than four hours.
